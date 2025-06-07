Winners and causes for concern from Buffalo Bills' completed OTAs
The Buffalo Bills had a handful of players who stood out during OTA practices, and with mandatory minicamp just around the corner, players will get a chance to continue their ascension.
It's also an opportunity for those who have struggled to show that they belong and are learning.
Every year, a few young players, or free agent additions, stand out during the OTA practices, and some look like a fish out of the water. This year is no different, but let's get into who rose and who fell during OTA practices.
RISING — WR Keon Coleman
Brandon Beane talked about Coleman's struggles after he returned from his 2024 injury during the end-of-season press conferences. This year, Coleman came in looking bigger, stronger, and by some reports faster. He looked the part and performed well throughout the practices. Is Coleman primed for a breakout year?
RISING — WR Elijah Moore
Moore was a late free agent signing by Beane, and one that many fans are excited about. During OTAs, the reports were glowing, and many were impressed with his speed, quickness, and breaks. "Elijah Moore, like he's gonna be a big time player for us, too. Like, route running is amazing, getting in and out of his breaks is amazing. That's a guy that's gonna make the defensive backs better, too." Said Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.
RISING — DE Landon Jackson (rookie)
Jackson was the Bills' third-round pick in April's draft. The hope is that he can come in and contribute to the Bills' defensive front rotation. With Michael Hoecht out for the first six games, Jackson should get an uptick in snaps on game day. So far, he has shown he can play and has many excited about what he brings to the field. With how well he's performed thus far, he could become much more than just a contributor in a rotation.
Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich commented on Jackson, saying, "He's a big human. We wanted to make sure there was a size piece to what we were trying to do. He's mature beyond his years. He's a three-down defensive end."
FALLING — DE Joey Bosa
Maybe we shouldn't overreact, but given Bosa's injury history, it's hard not to. Bosa hasn't stepped foot on the practice field and has already suffered an injury. The Bills say he should be good to go by training camp in July, but who's to say he won't get hurt again?
FALLING — CB Max Hairston (rookie)
Let's take this with a grain of salt. It is only OTAs, and it's Hairston's first time on an NFL field, but when reports come out that he was cooked, repeatedly by Keon Coleman, it's difficult not to suffer from Kaiir Elam relapse. That said, there have been positives as well, but time will tell if the Bills have a first-round repeat of Elam or Tre'Davious White.
