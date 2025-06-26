Bills' All-Time Top 10 Tight Ends: Two active players made the list
The Buffalo Bills don't have a long list of great tight ends from a statistical perspective, but that's not to say they haven't had some talented players at the position. Tight end isn't a position that has been heavily utilized in the Bills' offenses over the years.
The Bills' current tandem of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid has more combined receptions (161) in the last two years than any tight end duo in team history. You'll find both of these guys on this list, but each is still early in their career and may climb the ranks over the next few years.
Here are the Top 10 tight ends in Bills' history.
10. Scott Chandler
9. Keith McKeller
8. Dalton Kincaid
7. Dawson Knox
6. Reuben Grant
Chandler played in Buffalo for five years and recorded 182 receptions from 2010 to 2014. McKellar, in case you don't know by now, is why the Bills offense in the early 90s became known as the K-Gun. McKellar didn't put up eye-popping numbers in his seven years in Buffalo, but anytime you have a Super Bowl offense named after you, it should put you into the Top 10.
Kincaid and Knox will likely climb this list over the next few years, and Kincaid could be thought of as the best in Bills history by the time his career is done. He's already set Bills rookie records for receptions and yards. Grant didn't have crazy statistical numbers either, but during the 70s, he was an instrumental part in the Bills' running game that helped O.J. Simpson become one of the greatest backs in the NFL.
5. Paul Costa
4. Charles Clay
3. Ernie Warlick
Costa was a two-time Pro Bowl player in the late 60s and an important piece of the Bills' offense. He appeared in two AFL title appearances with the Bills in 1965 and 1966, winning the league title in 1965. Clay played during the Bills' drought years and was part of the team that finally ended the playoff drought. In four seasons with the Bills, he totaled 178 receptions, 1,822 yards, and nine touchdowns.
2. Jay Riemersma
Riemersma played six seasons with the Bills after being drafted in 1996. In that time, he amassed 204 receptions, including four consecutive seasons of at least 31 receptions. He also recorded 20 touchdowns in his Bills' career, which ranks third among tight ends in Bills' history.
1. Pete Metzeleaars
Metzelaars came to the Bills via a trade in 1985 with the Seahawks and became an integral part of the Bills' resurgence in the late 80s. He played an incredible ten years with the Bills, recorded 302 receptions, 2,921 yards, and 25 touchdowns. All three tops among tight ends in team history, but all three rank in the Top 15, regardless of position.
