Bills' James Cook ranked among NFL players most deserving of significant pay raise
In James Cook's first three NFL seasons, the Buffalo Bills' running back amassed 3,521 total yards and 27 touchdowns. He's also earned himself back-to-back Pro Bowl nods the last two seasons. Now, as Cook enters the final year of his rookie deal, valued at just $1.46 million average annual, he's looking for and deserving of a significant raise.
As an NFL Media writer, Tom Blair points out ranking Cook number eight on his top players who deserve a raise.
On Cook, Blair said, *Whether or not Cook gets what he's seeking or has to play out the final year of his rookie contract, he is indisputably deserving of a significant bump in pay."
Blair added, "Should he be vaulted to the upper reaches of running back pay rankings? I'm not sure, but I wouldn't sweat that question too much, given that the current ruler of the roost, Saguon Barkley, is not projected to count for more than 4.2% of the Eagles' cap spending in any of the next three seasons."
RELATED: Josh Allen not enough to lift Bills' offensive triplets over four AFC rivals
What Blair is getting at is that regardless of what the Bills potentially re-sign Cook for will look like a bargain a few years from now. Blair makes a decent point here, as Cook is asking for $15 - $20 million annually, and would put him among the Top 5 highest-paid backs, but after three or four years, could only be top 10 - 15.
The push back on that is that teams don't value the running back position the way they once did, and their average salaries aren't increasing nearly as quickly as other positions, such as quarterback or edge rushers. This is why the Bills should not pay Cook this level of money. They will need that money down the road, when it comes time to potentially hand out new contract extensions to guys like Max Hairston or Landon Jackson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —