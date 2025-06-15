More to it than money for Bills' RB James Cook at minicamp
It's a business decision, but it may not all be about money.
While looking for a new contract and a pay raise, running back James Cook chose to attend Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp rather than sit out and face fines that could eclipse the $100,000 mark.
After declining to attend voluntary OTAs this spring, Cook showed up at One Bills Drive last week and even made himself available to the media.
"I like my money. Definitely do. That's why I'm here," said Cook.
Although the 25-year-old Cook clearly had his bank account in mind, there appears to be more to his decision to attend minicamp and fully participate.
"Just to get better. Just to be around the guys, and feel good to be around them and just keep playing football," said Cook.
Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2022 second-round draft pick views himself as a "leader" with Super Bowl aspirations.
“It's my team, and in order for us to win a Super Bowl, compete for Super Bowl and have a winning season, I have to be out there, be out there with my teammates," said Cook.
The two-time Pro Bowl participant did not have much to say about a potential new contract. Instead, Cook chose to mention the words Super Bowl at multiple junctures throughout the formal press conference that lasted almost 7 minutes.
“Just excited to see how everything unfolds and, like I said, hopefully, we win the Super Bowl and take it further than what we did last year," said Cook.
The Bills' 2024 season ended with a 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the AFC Championship Game. Cook accounted for 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 16 total touches in the setback. He wasn't on the field as Buffalo went into two-minute drill mode looking to erase a three-point deficit late in the game.
Presumably because of his lack of effectiveness as a pass blocker, Cook is not deployed as an every-down running back. He played only 45 percent of offensive snaps in the season-ending loss.
