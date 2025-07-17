All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 50-41
We've officially passed the halfway point of our Top 100 Buffalo Bills' players. If you haven't seen one of your favorite players on the list yet, odds are pretty good that they are somewhere in the Top 50. This latest installment includes some of the most dominant defensive players we've seen in a Bills uniform, and many are from the Bills' playoff drought era.
One thing that stood out after compiling this Top 100 is the number of players from the drought era who made the list. Given the Bills' futility during those 17 seasons, one would think the Bills' rosters were full of scrubs, but that wasn't necessarily the case.
Here is the sixth installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 50 to 41.
50 — Lawyer Milloy, S (2003-05)
49 — Sam Adams, DT (2003-05)
Milloy only played in Buffalo for three seasons, but in that time, he was outstanding, solidifying the Bills' secondary. Sam Adams was a massive man, standing 6'3" and weighing 350 pounds. The Bills' defense was tough to run against, and Adams was a big reason for that. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2004.
48 — Ben Williams, DE (1976-85)
47 — Jairus Byrd, S (2009-13)
Williams played ten seasons with the Bills, racking up 52 career sacks, and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1982. He had three seasons of double-digit sack production. Byrd is one of the top safeties in Bills history. He recorded a league-leading nine interceptions in his rookie season and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He earned three Pro Bowls during his time with the Bills.
46 — Pete Metzelaars, TE (1985-94)
45 — Antoine Winfield, CB (1999-2003)
Metzelaars holds the Bills' record for career receptions, yards, and touchdowns by a tight end. He ranks eighth in team history for receptions by any player. Winfield was known as one of the better tackling corners in the league, totaling 357 during his time with the Bills. He also recorded 43 pass breakups and six interceptions.
44 — Bryce Paup, LB (1995-97)
43 — Pat Williams, DT (1997-2004)
Paup made the Pro Bowl all three years while in Buffalo. In 1995, he earned Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro honors after leading the league with 17.5 sacks. Williams teamed with Sam Adams during 2003 and 2004, forming one of the best defensive tackle tandems in Bills' history.
42 — Ruben Brown, G (1995-2003)
41 — Mike Stratton, LB (1962-72)
Brown earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of his nine years with the Bills, including four second-team All-Pros. Stratton earned six Pro Bowls during the AFL days and was a three-time first-team All-Pro. He was a key component of a dominant Bills defense that led to two AFL titles.
