All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 60-51
The Buffalo Bills have had some outstanding offensive linemen throughout the years, including some of the best in the league. Four of the next ten players on our Top 100 are offensive linemen.
Our 10-person list also include wide receivers, defensive backs, and we even have a kicker making an appearance. We also have a linebacker who won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and went on to a relatively successful coaching career following his playing days in Buffalo.
Here is the fifth installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 60 to 51.
60 — Joe Devlin, OL (1976-89)
59 — Jordan Poyer, S (2017-23)
Joe Devlin played 13 seasons with the Bills, which included 191 games played. He was a vital piece of the offensive line that opened running lanes for O.J. Simpson and early in Thurman Thomas' career. Jordan Poyer formed a dynamic duo with safety Micah Hyde, creating the best safety tandem in Bills history. Poyer was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and All-Pro in 2021.
58 — Jason Peters, OT (2004-2008)
57 — Bob Chandler, WR (1971-79)
Jason Peters transitioned from tight end to offensive tackle, becoming one of the most dominant tackles in the game. He earned two trips to the Pro Bowl during his time in Buffalo. Bob Chandler recorded 295 receptions, 3,999 yards, and 34 touchdowns in his Bills career. His best season came in 1976, hauling in 61 catches, 824 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
56 — Jim Haslett, LB (1979-85)
55 — Steve Christie, K (1992-2000)
The Bills drafted Jim Haslett with the 51st overall pick. He went on to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and played seven seasons in Buffalo. Steve Christie ranks first in Bills history in extra points (309), field goals (234), and points (1,011).
54 — Henry Jones, S (1991-2000)
53 — Al Bemiller, OL (1961-69)
Henry Jones led the NFL in 1992 with eight interceptions and was voted first-team All-Pro, earning Pro Bowl honors the same year. Jones played 10 seasons with the Bills and recorded 663 tackles. Al Bemiller earned Pro Bowl honors in 1965 and was a key part of the Bills' offensive line that helped win two AFL titles. Bemiller was incredibly versatile, playing all positions across the Bills' line.
52 — Reggie McKenzie, G (1972-82)
51— Stevie Johnson, WR (2008-13)
McKenzie was an important key to O.J. Simpson becoming the first back to rush for more than 2,00 yards in a season. He was voted first-team All-Pro in 1973, and second team in 1974 and 1975. Stevie Johnson is one of the fan's all-time favorites and was the first receiver in Bills history to achieve more than 1,000 yards receiving in three consecutive seasons. His best season came in 2010, when he recorded 82 receptions, 1,073 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
