Buffalo Bills' primary reason for optimism in 2025 requires zero guesswork
Coming off a 13-4 season, the Buffalo Bills are once again gearing up to make a deep playoff run. They fell short once again in 2024, but they know they were just a few plays from knocking off the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Knowing they have the weapons to contend with them is one reason for optimism, but their No. 1 source of hope for this season is none other than Josh Allen.
Coming off an MVP season, Allen was the easiest choice ever for Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who selected the biggest reason for optimism for all 32 teams. He says Allen playing at an MVP level gives him — and the franchise — confidence that they can beat anyone.
"Allen playing at an MVP level is how Buffalo came within a few plays of beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills will need him to do it again if they're going to overcome a defense that ranked 17th overall last season and a receiving corps with a serious lack of star power. Fortunately, Allen is back, healthy and with the knowledge that no one in the NFL is better when he's at his best." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Knox also pointed out that this will be the second full season with Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator, which is huge for Allen, since he was spectacular in his system. Whether that's going to lead to a Super Bowl berth remains to be seen, but they have as much hope as any team, and that's due to Allen.
