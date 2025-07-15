All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 70-61
We continue our Buffalo Bills' Top 100 countdown with players ranking from 70 through 61.
This group includes some of the greatest cornerbacks to have played for the Bills, including one who is currently active and a mainstay on the Bills' defense. The list also includes a Super Bowl participant turned podcaster, AFL champions, and everything in between.
Here is the fourth installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 70 to 61.
70 — Aaron Williams, S (2011-16)
69 — Wray Carlton, RB (1960-67)
In 2013 and 2014, Aaron Williams started more than 10 games, totaling 158 tackles, five interceptions, and 16 passes defensed. Wray Carlton scored the franchise's first-ever touchdown. He was voted a two-time Pro Bowl player and second-team All-Pro.
68 — Charles Romes, CB (1977-86)
67 — Jerry Hughes, DE (2013-21)
Charles Romes ranks fourth in Bills history with 28 career interceptions. He played ten seasons in Buffalo, including 137 starts. Jerry Hughes played with the Bills for nine seasons and ranks fourth in career sacks (53).
66 — Jim Dunaway, DE (1963-71)
65 — Taron Johnson, CB (2018- )
Jim Dunaway was a ninth overall draft pick in 1963. We went on to earn four Pro Bowls and were named first-team All-Pro in 1965. Taron Johnson is considered one of the top nickel corners in the NFL today, yet has never been voted to a Pro Bowl roster. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2023.
64 — John Fina, OT (1992-2001)
63 — Frank Lewis, WR (1978-83)
John Fina was a first-round draft selection of the Bills. He took over at left tackle in 1993 and held the job until 2002, which included 131 career starts. Frank Lewis totaled 269 receptions, 4,638 yards, and 24 touchdowns in just six seasons with the Bills and was named to the Pro Bowl team in 1981.
62 — Nate Odomes, CB (1987-93)
61 — Harry Jacobs, LB (1963-69)
Nate Odomes was a vital cog in the Bills' Super Bowl defenses. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 1993 and Pro Bowl honors in 1992 and 1993. In seven seasons with the Bills, Odomes recorded 26 picks. Harry Jacobs helped the Bills win back-to-back AFL titles and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 1965 and 1969.
