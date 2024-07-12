WATCH: Bills' Von Miller displays relentless work ethic in Texas heat
Organized Team Activities are long over and training camp has yet to start, but Buffalo Bills' defensive end Von Miller hasn't stopped.
The 35-year-old Miller, a likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, is working to rediscover the "old Von" after an ACL tear sidetracked his Bills' tenure in 2022.
With the OL Masterminds Summit underway in Frisco, Texas this week, Miller was spotted working out with fellow defensive linemen next door to the venue. NFL Network guru Brian Baldinger, who was a scheduled speaker at the offensive lineman-centric event, shared a video clip of Miller in action on the social media site now known as X.
Affectionately known for his "Baldy's Breakdowns," Baldinger, a former professional hog mollie, showed a shirtless and shoeless Miller demonstrating pass rush technique and hand placement on the field in the Texas heat. It was reportedly a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit in Frisco on Friday.
Speaking over the video, Baldinger identified New England Patriots' starter Deatrich Wise and John Franklin-Myers, who was recently traded from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos, working together with Green Bay Packers' defensive end Rashan Gary present, too.
Miller will be back in Western New York within two weeks time. Bills' veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 23 in Rochester.
Although he was activated in Week 5 last season, Miller looked like a shell of the pass rusher who recorded 8.0 sacks in his first 10.5 games as a Bill.
"I do think Von will look more like the Von we know coming into this year. He put the team first. He wants to win. He said that since the day he got here,” said general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in late March.
Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP with 123.5 career sacks, reported a milestone during OTAs when he practices without a knee brace. The former No. 2 overall draft pick shared an optimistic outlook.
"I know what I can do, what I can still do," said Miller. "I still feel like I got a couple more years left and I'm gonna give it my all."
