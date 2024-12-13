Bills may be without as many as three starting defensive backs in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills' defensive backfield will be without at least one key piece on December 15 against the Detroit Lions, and it's possible three of the unit's five starters are unavailable at kickoff.
The Bills held Rasul Douglas out of practice for the third day in a row due to a knee injury, and head coach Sean McDermott deemed the boundary cornerback as out for Sunday's road game.
"Rasul Douglas will not practice. He will be ruled out," said McDermott while addressing reporters on Friday. "Then, everyone else will be out there [on the practice field] in some way, shape or form."
Included amongst "everyone else" are starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Both men were estimated as non-participants for Thursday's cancelled practice. On Friday, they participated in a limited capacity.
During the short portion of practice open to the media, Rapp and Hamlin were spotted wearing red non-contact jerseys. McDermott designated both men as questionable to play in Week 15.
After practicing on a limited basis all last week due to neck and shoulder injuries, Rapp was active for the December 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams and apparently aggravated the issues while playing 100 percent of defensive snaps. At one point, he collided with Douglas in the end zone as both defenders tried to break up a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.
Hamlin, who also logged 77 snaps against the Rams, landed on the injury report this week when back and ribs problems surfaced.
RELATED: Two injured defenders return to Bills' practice after month-long absence
"Yesterday afternoon, it became an issue more than we expected at that point," said McDermott.
Outside of Rapp and Hamlin, second-round rookie Cole Bishop is the only other pure safety on the Bills' active 53-man roster. Bishop has made 12 appearances this season, including one start.
Even with Bishop and versatile defensive back Cam Lewis possessing the ability to step in at safety, Buffalo will likely elevate at least one safety from its practice squad for Sunday game against the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense. The recently-signed Micah Hyde, former first-round draft pick Lewis Cine and grizzled veteran Kareem Jackson are all eligible for call-ups.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —