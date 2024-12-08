Mack Hollins defies normal weather-related behavior again, this time for a worthy cause
The Bills made a concentrated effort to bring some personality to the Bills roster this past offseason. Look no further than Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins for evidence, as both of these guys have adhered themselves to Bills Mafia with their humor, style, and play on the field too. Hollins has become that guy who doesn't wear shoes and has great hair too. I'd say it's time for Head & Shoulders to move on from Troy Polamalu and replace him with Hollins.
Hollins shouldn't be known for just his feet and hair though, what he's brought to the community should not go unnoticed. Recently, he participated in the Buffalo Polar Plunge and posted a message on X, detailing what they accomplished in giving to the Special Olympics cause. Hollins is getting it done in the locker room, on the field, and most importantly in the community.
Hollins is regular on TikTok, posting videos, including taking a seat in the snow, and naturally was barefoot, but also shirtless. Coleman spilled the beans though, explaining it was not by choice that Hollins did that. The team's receivers challenged each other during practices, and anyone who dropped a pass had to throw themselves into the snow. Hollins is just good vibes and the opposite of what Stefon Diggs is and what he brought to the locker room.
Hollins is on a one-year deal with the Bills and will become a free agent after this season. Buffalo will have some money freed up this offseason when the current dead money hit drops from over $71 million down to just over $5 million, and hopefully, Buffalo can find a way to get a deal done. On the season, Hollins has 19 receptions, 231 yards and four touchdowns. While his statistics may not be immediately eye-catching, the leadership and enthusiasm he contributes are equally, if not more, vital to the Bills.
