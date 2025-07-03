Longtime Bill makes surprise return to EA's Madden 26
For the first time in nearly 15 years, Buffalo Bills' mascot Billy Buffalo will be featured in Madden, making his return to the iconic sports video game franchise in Madden 26.
The last time Billy Buffalo was in an Electronic Arts video game was Madden 12, according to Operation Sports, prior to his redesign in 2018 to appear more kid friendly.
According to EA's latest deep dive into the details of Madden 26, the developers "committed to delivering the best possible recreations," which included scanning mascots at events like the Pro Bowl, with some teams even sending their full costume to Madden's Orlando headquarters to be scanned.
"You'll see mascots throughout a matchup in pregame runouts, during gameplay on the sidelines, and reacting between plays," EA explained.
EA announced the addition of 18 mascots available at the launch of the game on Aug.14, including Philly's Swoop, Baltimore's Poe, and Houston's Toro, with plans to incorporate more mascots in future updates.
