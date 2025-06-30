Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist
Just because it hasn't been documented on social media doesn't mean it didn't happen.
Although there were no phones allowed at the celebration when Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld officially married on May 31 at a private venue in California, it's been confirmed that the couple did, indeed, honor a one-year old ritual that took Bills Mafia by storm throughout the 2024 season.
In a video that emerged shortly after tight end Dawson Knox's wedding last year, multiple guests, including quarterback Josh Allen, center Connor McGovern and left tackle Dion Dawkins, are seen jamming out to "Mr. Brightside" from The Killers' 2004 debut album Hot Fuss.
The clip quickly gained popularity across the fan base, and the Bills' gameday production crew subsequently began playing the rock ditty weekly at Highmark Stadium during a select second-half timeout.
With the energizing tune blaring during a Week 3 primetime affair against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the TV cameras caught Knox and Dalton Kincaid orchestrating a stadium-wide sing-along, which developed into a fourth-quarter ritual through the remainder of the season as the Bills went 10-0 in home games, including the playoffs.
Although it's uncertain which Bills' player was on air guitar, starting right tackle Spencer Brown confirmed that "Mr. Brightside" was on the playlist at his quarterback's wedding reception.
“I don't think any videos are going to surface from that evening, but it was played and it was awesome," said Brown while appearing on former Bills' center Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo Podcast last week.
Brown was part of a large Bills' contingent present at the Allen-Steinfeld wedding, which included Knox, Dawkins, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, head coach Sean McDermott and others. As for keeping "Mr. Brightside" as the team's fourth-quarter anthem at home games, the franchise right tackle is all in.
"We look forward to hearing it again all season long, but it was a good time [at the wedding]," said Brown.
The Bills open the season on September 7 at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
