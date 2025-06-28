'Door is open' for Bills and James Cook to hammer out new contract this summer
It may not be the doom-and-gloom situation that the skeptical outsiders have suggested is festering.
While Buffalo Bills starting running back James Cook has publicly advertised his desire for a lucrative contract extension, there's no reason to believe he won't honor the final year of his rookie deal. After sitting out voluntary OTAs, Cook was a full participant at June minicamp, and he didn't sound like a player interested in a potential training camp holdout.
Although the two parties reportedly started far apart in contract negotiations, it doesn't eliminate the possibility of the Bills and Cook settling upon a mutually-beneficial deal prior to the regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7.
“I still think the door is open," said ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler earlier this week on One Bills Live. "That's one I haven't checked on today, necessarily, but last I checked, there wasn't a lot of progress, but there was still like some optimism in the big picture that maybe they could figure something out, and they have four or five weeks to do it, whatever it is, before training camp, and then you still have camp. That doesn't have to be a deadline."
Under general manager Brandon Beane's regime, the Bills have shown a willingness to negotiate with players prior to Week 1. They have also appeared dedicated to re-signing their drafted players to second contracts.
"You can still negotiate weeks in to that process. I sense Buffalo would probably like to get that kind of thing done before Week 1. But you're right, they've shown a pension for re-signing their own. They're dedicated to it. They've been aggressive. It's a similar model that Philadelphia has followed," said Fowler.
RELATED: Two Bills' offseason additions offer 'high-end potential' to needy defense
While Buffalo extended three other starters from Cook's 2022 draft class, along with 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau, earlier this offseason, the running back position is unlike all of the others. Over the past 10+ years, teams have become increasingly hesitant to dedicate significant portions of their salary cap to running backs, usually opting to move on with a younger, cheaper option.
“I do think James Cook is the most challenging of all the deals that they've done recently because of the running back position. He's been ultra productive, but the only running backs that are really getting paid at a high clip as we're seeing is the top of the top," said Fowler.
RELATED: Why James Cook's contract controversy isn't really controversial for Bills
Fowler singled out Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley as the gold standard. The former recently signed a two-year extension worth $30 million coming off an All-Pro campaign.
“We're not going to pay a running back, say, $18 million a year, but I still think there's a sweet spot that there will be enough optimism there where they can reach it eventually. So I would bet on Buffalo getting that done or at least giving their best effort to try," said Fowler.
The 25-year-old Cook has the chance to become only the third man in Bills' history with three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —