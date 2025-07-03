Peyton Manning describes hilarious interaction with young Bills fan
Whether or not they’re winning, the Buffalo Bills have one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL.
They prove this weekly by showing up in freezing weather to support their team, and jump through tables. That’s why it’s not surprising to hear a hilarious story from Peyton Manning he learned just how loyal Bills Mafia is.
Manning was at Fantics Fest in New York, and told a story about a time he was playing for the Indianapolis Colts and tried to give a Buffalo fan a souvenir. Manning, who said his Colts had just beaten the Bills on the final play tossed the hat to a kid and had it thrown back in his face.
Manning said that oftentimes kids still want memorabilia from the opposing team.
That wasn’t the case on this day, but he said “that’s the kind of fan you want, by the way,” which is 100 percent accurate.
