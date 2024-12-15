Bills missing three defensive starters, TE Dalton Kincaid returns vs. Lions
The Buffalo Bills must turn to Plan B when it comes to the starting secondary on December 15 against the Detroit Lions.
Starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are both amongst the Bills' gameday inactives. Both players, who were banged up last week against the Los Angeles Rams, were officially listed as questionable to play on the final injury report.
As expected, cornerback Rasul Douglas, who missed practice due to a knee injury, was also one of Buffalo's seven scratches. Defensive end Casey Toohill, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, rookie linebacker Ede Ulofoshio and emergency quarterback Mike White round out the list.
The Bills have only two pure safeties available for the Week 15 tilt — second-round rookie Cole Bishop and practice squad call-up Kareem Jackson. Swiss Army knife Cam Lewis can also line up at safety.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was a healthy scratch three weeks in a row, is active for the 11th time this season. Either the 2022 first-round draft pick or Ja'Marcus Ingram will start in place of Douglas.
For the first time since Week 10, tight end Dalton Kincaid is dressed. The 2023 first-rounder, who was dealing with a knee injury, is coming off three days as a full practice participant.
The short-handed Bills' defensive backfield will have the task of containing the NFL's second-ranked offense. Lions' quarterback Jared Goff has thrown 25 touchdown passes over 13 games.
Bills' Inactives (Week 15)
CB Rasul Douglas
S Damar Hamlin
DT Quinton Jefferson
S Taylor Rapp
DE Casey Toohill
LB Ede Ulofoshio
QB Mike White
