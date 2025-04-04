Michael Hoecht has bold hope for first meeting vs. Rams after signing with Bills
One of the much-needed additions the Buffalo Bills made to their defensive line this offseason was the signing of defensive end Michael Hoecht.
A former undrafted free-agent signing of the Los Angeles Rams, Hoecht spent the first four years of his career with the franchise before moving on in free agency to Buffalo this year.
Hoecht has already been the center of some controversy, though, as the 27-year-old was suspended for six games due to a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was one of two new additions to the Bills' defense to receive that ban, along with interior defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.
Putting that aside for now, Hoecht recently took to social media to say goodbye to the Rams and their fans. And, in his message, he said he hopes to see Los Angeles in the Super Bowl.
"It’s been a minute, but I wanted to make sure I took the time to say thank you to LA," Hoecht wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m beyond grateful to the unbelievable fans and the franchise for 5 great years with the Rams... Hope to meet you all again in the Super Bowl sometime real soon."
While the Bills and Rams did square off last season, the two teams will not be meeting during the 2025 regular season, which means the only way Hoecht can play his former team this coming campaign is if the two squads make it to the Big Game.
That's not impossible, either. After all, the Rams were on the doorstep of making it to the NFC Championship Game last season, and the Bills made it to the conference title game themselves.
Along with the expected solid play Hoecht will provide upfront, he also brings Super Bowl experience with him after winning a ring during his stint in Los Angeles.
But, first things first, the Bills will have to weather the storm over the first six contests without he and Ogunjobi, which is a tough blow for Buffalo's defense.
