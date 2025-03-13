Mina Kimes: Josh Allen ‘bargain’ contract put Bills organization under pressure
Josh Allen agreed to a new deal with the Buffalo Bills after winning the 2024 NFL MVP.
Allen set a new mark with $250 million guaranteed in his new six-year extension that will pay him $330 million, but he didn’t top the $60 million per year average set by Dak Prescott last year. That’s why Mina Kimes called the $55 million per season for Allen a “bargain.”
While speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Kimes said the new deal puts the pressure to win a Super Bowl on general manager Brandon Beane and the rest of the organization.
“If they don’t build a better team around him, I would argue that the team, the GM, [and] front office deserves a lot of criticism.” — Kimes
Buffalo has been hard at work during free agency, adding wide receiver Josh Palmer and pass rusher Joey Bosa. They know they’re close after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by three points in the AFC Championship Game this past season.
The pressure is already on considering how short title windows can be and Allen’s discount deal only puts a greater spotlight on the front office.
