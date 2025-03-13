Josh Allen's Bills hometown discount sets example for potential James Cook deal
Josh Allen has helped the Buffalo Bills in many ways over the years. His latest feat was taking a haircut on what was a record-breaking extension.
Although Allen set a new mark with $250 million guaranteed in his new six-year extension, he also did that while not resetting the quarterback market in average annual value. Rather than pushing to be the top QB in the league in AAV — a figure held by the Cowboys' Dak Prescott at $60 million — he was able to save the Bills some dollars to continue building their roster in free agency.
Allen spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since signing the new deal. And, to him, saving Buffalo money was his top priority in this process.
"It didn't seem like, to my perspective, that was taking a whole lot less," said Allen on a media Zoom call.
"It's weird to say this, but what's $5 (million) more gonna do for my life that I can't already do right now? ... I wasn't looking to kill them in absolutely every chance that I could and I told my agent that."
That is a refreshing perspective coming from the reigning league MVP. But especially when his backfield mate, James Cook, has publicly lobbied for a contract extension that pushes him toward the top of the running back market.
Allen showed that even in getting a contract extension, the Bills don't need to be constrained so much that they can't make other moves in the process. His taking less surely helped Buffalo land the additions it has so far, especially when the team entered free agency with a bleak cap situation.
Maybe Cook can take a page out of Allen's book and help save the Bills some money, even if he is still compensated like one of the best backs in the league with an extension. But considering what the MVP QB did, his new deal could help Buffalo in bringing Cook back, and signing others, without wearing out their already thin cap.
