Minnesota Vikings urged to steal Buffalo Bills WR
The Buffalo Bills will have quite a few decisions to make during the upcoming NFL offseason. While the team is fully focused on their upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, the offseason is coming up quickly.
One key decision will have to do with the future of veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a trade before the 2024 NFL trade deadline. He was expected to come in and provide Josh Allen an elite weapon. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
Following the trade to the Bills, Cooper caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular season games. In the playoffs, he has caught just two passes for eight yards in two games.
Clearly, those numbers aren't making much of an impact. It seems very possible that Buffalo could opt to spend money elsewhere rather than on trying to re-sign Cooper.
With that being said, the Minnesota Vikings are being urged to try and steal Cooper away from the Bills.
Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory has named Cooper as a target that the Vikings should try to sign when free agency opens up.
"Cooper is scheduled to hit free agency and won’t utterly break the bank. The Vikings should dangle a decent contract for him to finish his sweet career in purple. As recently as 2023, Cooper tallied 1,250 yards in a single season," Baker wrote.
Adding Cooper would be an intriguing move for Minnesota. He would join Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at the position and could end up being an elite No. 3 wide receiver in the right offense.
As for his future with Buffalo, there is still a chance that he could be re-signed. The Bills want to give Allen as many weapons as possible. Perhaps they still think he can turn things around and become a key piece of the offense.
Only time will tell, but for now it is very reasonable to think that Cooper won't be back in 2025.
Hopefully, Cooper can make that decision much more difficult. If he can come through with a big game this weekend against the Chiefs and help power Buffalo to a win and then have a big game in the Super Bowl, the Bills might be able to let him walk.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —