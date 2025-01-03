Bills sign former Jets' starting QB to 53-man roster for Sunday
The Buffalo Bills have recognized the need for a third quarterback in their January 5 regular season finale and they addressed the issue by making a roster move on Friday morning.
After officially releasing reserve linebacker Nicholas Morrow, the Bills signed practice squad QB Mike White to the active 53-man roster. With an abbreviated appearance expected for starter Josh Allen, White will serve as the backup to Mitch Trubisky during the Week 18 affair against the New England Patriots.
White, who has been on the Bills' practice squad for the entirety of the regular season, was a gameday elevation for the second time when the Bills visited Detroit in Week 15. Although he had one more call-up remaining, a team is permitted only two gameday elevations per week and Buffalo likely needs those for other positions.
"I think we're in a position where it's going to be hard for us to get Mike, but we're still talking about it. Again, just the constraint due to the numbers and the elevations," said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
As it turns out, the Bills found a way to make the 29-year-old White available for Sunday's game, which has no bearing on the Bills' playoff positioning.
Prior to spending the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, White made seven starts for the New York Jets over a two-year span. The South Florida product made two of those starts against the Buffalo Bills, including a 2022 loss when linebacker Matt Milano knocked the quarterback out of the game on a violent, but clean, hit.
Over 14 career appearances, White passed for 2,219 yards and nine touchdowns while being intercepted 13 times.
