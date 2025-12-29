Should Buffalo Bills sit Josh Allen in Week 18 vs. New York Jets?

The Buffalo Bills lost 13-12 in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which officially ends their bid for the AFC East title. While it's upsetting to see their five-year reign as division champs end, the Bills still have the opportunity to make a run in the playoffs.

It won't be easy since they'll be on the road, but they still have the best quarterback in the AFC in Josh Allen. The only concern is that Allen was dealing with a foot injury during the game against Philadelphia, and even had X-rays taken after the game.

Looking ahead to Week 18, the only thing the Bills have to play for is playoff seeding. They're currently tied with the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers with a record of 11-5, so none of the three Wild Card teams has their spot locked up.

For Buffalo, it might not make much of a difference who they face in the first round. What does matter, however, is how healthy the reigning MVP is.

Should Josh Allen sit for finale?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs up the tunnel after the end of the game, which they lost against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The X-rays were negative for Allen, but he's still feeling sore after the game. Perhaps allowing him to rest would be the smart move for the postseason.

That said, this game is the final regular-season contest at Highmark Stadium, which is going to be a celebration for fans. Allen, who has always put fans first, isn't going to want to sit out.

Not only will he want to play for the Bills Mafia, but Allen is going to try and go into the playoffs on a high-note. There's nothing in his DNA that will suggest he's going to be fine with his final throw of the season being the misfire on the two-point conversion.

Allen is going to want to play and fight for the best possible seed. That means if the Bills want him to rest his injury, they will have to force him, which is highly unlikely.

