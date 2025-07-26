Bills Central

Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich confirms local linebacker's new role

The Buffalo Bills' are witnessing the evolution of a Western New Yorker from NFL longshot to linebacker who belongs

Ralph Ventre

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no longer just a feel-good story about a local underdog.

Buffalo Bills' second-year linebacker Joe Andreessen has been on a remarkable ride the past 14 months. The Lancaster High School alumnus went from small-school college prospect to undrafted tryout player to roster longshot to where he is today.

Participating in his second NFL training camp, Andreessen has been taking second-team linebacker reps for defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's unit.

"We're putting a lot on his plate, a lot more than we even did last year, right? Because Joe was fresh on the scene. Hey, here's a special teams guy, depth guy, and we were ever evolving at that backup linebacker [spot] during the season. But now we're putting a lot on his plate," said Babich prior to Practice No. 3 at St. John Fisher University.

As a rookie, Andreessen appeared in 13 regular season games with the large majority of his reps coming on special teams. The native Western New Yorker was active for all three playoff games, too, totaling 53 special teams snaps, but was not used on defense.

RELATED: Buffalo Joe Andreessen's unlikely path from Bills' grass lot to players lot

With the Bills deploying only two linebackers in their base formation, Andreessen has a real shot to secure the fourth linebacker spot this summer alongside presumed second-stringer Dorian Williams, who did not practice on Friday due to an injury suffered on Thursday.

linebacker Dorian Williams (42) and linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) tackle ball carrier
Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) tackle ball carrier New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's not Buffalo Joe anymore. It's Joe Andreessen, the NFL football player," said Babich. "Every year, the greatest football players that I've been around, they feel like they need to prove they belong in the NFL. The All-Pros that we've all coached, that's their mentality, and that needs to be his mentality."

RELATED: 3 more Bills' players miss Friday's training camp practice

By multiple accounts, Andreessen performed well during OTAs and minicamp, setting the stage for an important summer in his Bills' career. Although he has had mixed result early on, the local kid appears prepared to take advantage of his training camp reps.

"There's some things that happen. That's why we practice. There's some mistakes that happen, but Joe's a football player. Joe knows how to play football. The ball tends to find Joe. He needs to take it day by day, meeting by meeting, minute by minute," said Babich.

The evolution of Buffalo Joe, the NFL player, will continue this summer.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News