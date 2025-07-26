Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich confirms local linebacker's new role
It's no longer just a feel-good story about a local underdog.
Buffalo Bills' second-year linebacker Joe Andreessen has been on a remarkable ride the past 14 months. The Lancaster High School alumnus went from small-school college prospect to undrafted tryout player to roster longshot to where he is today.
Participating in his second NFL training camp, Andreessen has been taking second-team linebacker reps for defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's unit.
"We're putting a lot on his plate, a lot more than we even did last year, right? Because Joe was fresh on the scene. Hey, here's a special teams guy, depth guy, and we were ever evolving at that backup linebacker [spot] during the season. But now we're putting a lot on his plate," said Babich prior to Practice No. 3 at St. John Fisher University.
As a rookie, Andreessen appeared in 13 regular season games with the large majority of his reps coming on special teams. The native Western New Yorker was active for all three playoff games, too, totaling 53 special teams snaps, but was not used on defense.
With the Bills deploying only two linebackers in their base formation, Andreessen has a real shot to secure the fourth linebacker spot this summer alongside presumed second-stringer Dorian Williams, who did not practice on Friday due to an injury suffered on Thursday.
"It's not Buffalo Joe anymore. It's Joe Andreessen, the NFL football player," said Babich. "Every year, the greatest football players that I've been around, they feel like they need to prove they belong in the NFL. The All-Pros that we've all coached, that's their mentality, and that needs to be his mentality."
By multiple accounts, Andreessen performed well during OTAs and minicamp, setting the stage for an important summer in his Bills' career. Although he has had mixed result early on, the local kid appears prepared to take advantage of his training camp reps.
"There's some things that happen. That's why we practice. There's some mistakes that happen, but Joe's a football player. Joe knows how to play football. The ball tends to find Joe. He needs to take it day by day, meeting by meeting, minute by minute," said Babich.
The evolution of Buffalo Joe, the NFL player, will continue this summer.
