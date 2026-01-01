Injured Josh Allen working to 'make sure I'm ready to go' as Bills' Week 18 plan TBD

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park, but that doesn't mean he won't be available when the New York Jets visit for the Highmark Stadium finale on January 4.

A minor foot injury, that was reaggravated last time out against the Philadelphia Eagles, won't be enough to keep Allen from continuing his consecutive starts streak in Week 18.

"I feel like we're in a good spot," said Allen during his weekly Wednesday press conference. "Just continuing to try to do all the things right, and make sure I'm ready to go."

RELATED: Bills decline to pursue emergency QB with Josh Allen banged up in Week 18

Allen has not missed a start since November 2018. He has taken the snaps for 121 consecutive regular season contests. The number jumps to 134 when factoring in playoffs appearances.

QB presses forward with plan unknown

Guaranteed a playoff spot, but no ability to be higher than the No. 5 seed, the Bills may want to rest multiple key players, including Allen. Not to mention, backup Mitch Trubisky, who has lifetime 31-26 record as an NFL starter, should be able to take care of business against the lowly Jets.

"There is that thin line between you guys are already in the playoffs, don't want to do anything too crazy, try to get healthy. Come gameday, I'm going to ready, whether that's this week or next week. I just gotta prepare as if I'm ready to roll," said Allen.

MORE: Bills' kicking situation finally takes turn in right direction on New Year's Eve

While Allen plans to be out there for at least the first snap, Buffalo may want to leave him in for one last drive during the Highmark Stadium finale. In addition to the starts streak, the QB1 needs one more touchdown to reach 40 for the season. He has totaled at least 40 touchdowns in each of the past five seasons.

With so many factors at play, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott has not yet finalized a plan for gameday.

"Trusting in what coach is telling us. Not sure exactly what the whole plan is. I know we're working through some different options and scenarios right now," said Allen. "Having the mindset of ready to roll. Whatever is asked of me, I'm gonna do."

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) react to a two-yard rushing touchdown scored by quarterback Josh Allen | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Head coach's thought process

The Bills want to win the last game in the stadium's history, but they also want to ensure their MVP quarterback is at full strength for the playoffs.

MORE: Why Sean McDermott's unsuccessful late-game decision gives Bills reason for optimism

“It all starts with, number one, is his health," said McDermott. "I could tell you that he's in a better spot, according to Nate, early this week than he was last week. So that's all I can tell you right now, and we'll just take a will-see approach as we go through the week here."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a moment to get up after getting sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —