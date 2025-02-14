Bills Central

Bills predicted to add pass rushing beast who would make Buffalo's defense Super

Myles Garrett could be traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills this offseason., according to one NFL analyst.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to throw the ball as guard Rodger Saffold (76) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to throw the ball as guard Rodger Saffold (76) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills were just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl, which means it is time to go back to the drawing board to find a way to come out on top next year.

This means that the Bills could be aggressive in the trade department, which is why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that Buffalo could be a destination for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested to be dealt publicly the day after the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"If the Browns become more open to making a deal—or a team simply decides that the talent is worth the cost—Garrett would be a logical target for any team in need of pass-rush help," Knox writes. 

"Given the likely price point, Garrett would make the most sense for a team with an open Super Bowl window. The Lions are right at the top of the list, as they’re coming off consecutive playoff appearances and need a top-tier pass-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. 

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pursues during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills could also be interested in Garrett if he becomes available. Buffalo has struggled to get past Kansas City in the postseason and just watched the Eagles wreck the Chiefs with a powerful defensive front. 

"The Bills are facing an $18 million cap deficit but would eagerly make room for Garrett’s modest $1.2 million base salary."

The Bills are already built to win, but adding Garrett to the defense would give them one piece that they are missing. It could be exactly what Buffalo is missing to get to the Super Bowl. Therefore, the Bills should do whatever it takes to get Garrett to Buffalo.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

