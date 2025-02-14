Bills predicted to add pass rushing beast who would make Buffalo's defense Super
The Buffalo Bills were just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl, which means it is time to go back to the drawing board to find a way to come out on top next year.
This means that the Bills could be aggressive in the trade department, which is why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that Buffalo could be a destination for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested to be dealt publicly the day after the Super Bowl.
"If the Browns become more open to making a deal—or a team simply decides that the talent is worth the cost—Garrett would be a logical target for any team in need of pass-rush help," Knox writes.
"Given the likely price point, Garrett would make the most sense for a team with an open Super Bowl window. The Lions are right at the top of the list, as they’re coming off consecutive playoff appearances and need a top-tier pass-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
"The Buffalo Bills could also be interested in Garrett if he becomes available. Buffalo has struggled to get past Kansas City in the postseason and just watched the Eagles wreck the Chiefs with a powerful defensive front.
"The Bills are facing an $18 million cap deficit but would eagerly make room for Garrett’s modest $1.2 million base salary."
The Bills are already built to win, but adding Garrett to the defense would give them one piece that they are missing. It could be exactly what Buffalo is missing to get to the Super Bowl. Therefore, the Bills should do whatever it takes to get Garrett to Buffalo.