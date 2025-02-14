Packers predicted to steal DB from Bills
The Buffalo Bills have quite a few impending free agents who could end up heading elsewhere this offseason. One of those free agents is veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Douglas has been a big part of the Bills' defense over the last year and a half, but there is a very real chance that he could have played his last game in Buffalo.
With that in mind, Douglas has received a new free agency prediction.
Nick Villano of FanSided has predicted that Douglas will end up leaving the Bills to reunite with the Green Bay Packers. Of course, Buffalo originally acquired Douglas in a trade with the Packers.
"The Packers are looking to take the next step, and while they have other needs, it makes sense to add cornerback help in case Jaire Alexander retires this season or looks to take a step back," Villano wrote. "Douglas could provide a short-term veteran presence that can be paired with younger options, including rookies drafted this year."
Losing Douglas would be a tough blow for the Bills. However, he is not irreplaceable. Buffalo would simply have to pivot to bringing in another cornerback in either free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.
During the 2024 season with the Bills, Douglas played in 15 games. He racked up 58 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes. Back in 2023 in just nine games with Buffalo, he totaled 29 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes.
At 29 years old and turning 30 before the 2025 season, Douglas had a bit of a down year in 2024. He's more than capable of getting back to being a dynamic playmaker, but he wasn't that player for the Bills last season.
Buffalo must make sure not to overpay to keep Douglas. He's a good player, but he's not worth breaking the bank to retain.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with him this offseason. Green Bay swooping in would make a lot of sense, but there is still a chance that he returns to the Bills.
Only time will tell, but one way or the other Buffalo will be just fine.