Bills Central

NFL free agency analysis: Bills remain 'one of the Super Bowl favorites'

The Buffalo Bills kept their team in contention with their work in NFL free agency.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills fell one game shy of the Super Bowl this past season, but they expect to be back in the mix this year.

That's the same feeling Pro Football Network has, as they said the Bills remain one of the favorite teams to make it to the championship game this season.

MORE: Unorthodox draft proposal has Bills following Patriots Super Bowl strategy at QB

While breaking down every team's work in NFL free agency, PFN gave the Bills a B-, saying they added competition to the receiving corps with the addition of Joshua Palmer and got "nice value" with Joey Bosa.

"Otherwise, the Bills were able to find nice value on a one-year deal for Joey Bosa, who helps replace Von Miller. His fellow former Chargers teammate Joshua Palmer will add some competition to the receiver room after Mack Hollins’ departure. The Bills don’t have the budget to do anything flashy, but that’s not necessary for a team that still looks like one of the Super Bowl favorites." — PFN

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While they discussed the two former Los Angeles Chargers, extensions were the main topic in this piece. The Bills signed Greg Rousseau, Terrell Bernard, and Christian Benford to extensions. They even renegotiated their deal with Josh Allen, which freed up plenty of cap space.

They don't have much room left, but as long as they do well in the NFL draft, this should be another successful season for the Bills.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News