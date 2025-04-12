NFL free agency analysis: Bills remain 'one of the Super Bowl favorites'
The Buffalo Bills fell one game shy of the Super Bowl this past season, but they expect to be back in the mix this year.
That's the same feeling Pro Football Network has, as they said the Bills remain one of the favorite teams to make it to the championship game this season.
While breaking down every team's work in NFL free agency, PFN gave the Bills a B-, saying they added competition to the receiving corps with the addition of Joshua Palmer and got "nice value" with Joey Bosa.
"Otherwise, the Bills were able to find nice value on a one-year deal for Joey Bosa, who helps replace Von Miller. His fellow former Chargers teammate Joshua Palmer will add some competition to the receiver room after Mack Hollins’ departure. The Bills don’t have the budget to do anything flashy, but that’s not necessary for a team that still looks like one of the Super Bowl favorites." — PFN
While they discussed the two former Los Angeles Chargers, extensions were the main topic in this piece. The Bills signed Greg Rousseau, Terrell Bernard, and Christian Benford to extensions. They even renegotiated their deal with Josh Allen, which freed up plenty of cap space.
They don't have much room left, but as long as they do well in the NFL draft, this should be another successful season for the Bills.
