Sporting News reveals grade on Bills signing Joey Bosa
News of Joey Bosa signing with the Bills set the sports world on fire Tuesday night, prompting everyone to share their opinions.
Bosa will be signing a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He will have $12 million of it guaranteed and Bosa could earn up to $15.6 million with incentives included.
Sporting News was among the first to share their grade of the Bosa signing as they gave it a B. While there is risk to the move, the publication sees him as a key member of the defensive line rotation.
"Bosa was rumored to go to the Dolphins or 49ers after being cut by the Chargers in favor of Khail Mack, but instead the Bills get him as a replacement for the released Von Miller in their end rotation. He has a good chance to get more snaps over AJ Epenesa opposite Greg Rousseau."
The five-time Pro Bowler has accumulated 343 tackles, 156 quarterback hits, 72 sacks and 17 forced fumbles in nine seasons with the Chargers. Due to injury, Bosa has played in just 28 of the possible 51 games in the past three seasons.
Bosa's upside is through the roof, as he is considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL when he is healthy. He will team up with Epenesa, Rousseau, and his former teammate in Los Angeles, Michael Hoecht, who just signed with the Bills on Monday.
The latest question is whether the gamble paid off for the Bills. For now, it appears they have won over the fan base.
