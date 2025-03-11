Perfect Buffalo Bills free agent target off the board
The Buffalo Bills have been busy this offseason agreeing to a new contract for Josh Allen , an extension for Greg Rousseau, and agreeing to a free agency deal with wide receiver Josh Palmer.
With those moves in the books, the Bills need to turn their attention to their remaining needs. One of those is to fill out their depth chart on the EDGE after releasing Von Miller.
A perfect option became available for them Tuesday when the San Francisco 49ers released Leonard Floyd.
The veteran pass rusher spent 2023 with the Bills, recording 10.5 sacks. That led to a two-year, $20 million deal with the 49ers but he was let go after one season.
As much as a reunion would have helped the Bills, it won’t happen. Floyd quickly landed with the Atlanta Falcons as the Georgia product elected to return home.
The Bills still need someone to help fill out their pass rushing rotation, but the upcoming NFL Draft might be their best option.
