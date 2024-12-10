NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions
In what is arguably the most highly-anticipated matchup of the Week 15 slate, the Buffalo Bills will travel to Ford Field on Sunday in Week 15 to take on the Detroit Lions in what is a potential Super Bowl preview.
Having already punched their ticket to the postseason in Week 13, the Bills were looking to improve their positioning in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 14.
Unfortunately, Buffalo didn't help its cause in what was a wild 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Furthermore, the Bills actually lost ground on the Kansas City Chiefs, who won their matchup.
Meanwhile, the Lions kept rolling right along and looking like the Super Bowl contender many billed them as going into the 2024 season.
Detroit beat the Green Bay Packers for a second time and have now won 11 straight games. Despite their incredible run, the Lions still have the Minnesota Vikings breathing down their necks in the NFC North.
Now, here's a look at some expert picks and predictions for the Week 15 showdown between these two elite teams.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: Bills vs. Lions
Iain MacMillan, Sports Illustrated: Lions
MacMiillan: "One of the best aspects of the Lions is their third down offense. They rank fourth in the league in third down conversion rate, turning 45.81% of third downs into first downs. Now, they get to face a Bills defense that has struggled in that area, ranking 25th in opponent third down conversion rate (43.23%). I'll take the Lions in this potential Super Bowl preview."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Lions 31, Bills 27
Iyer: "Josh Allen has been the best individual player in the NFL carrying his team. Jared Goff has been the best team player in the NFL being lifted by great support. Allen can try to take over another game, but a reeling Buffalo defense will have trouble with Detroit using the rushing attack to set up favorable downfield passing for Goff. Allen might need to operate one-dimensionally again, and that sets up a similar result for the Bills as Week 14 at the Rams."
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Lions 33, Bills 30
Bender: "Is this a Super Bowl preview? The Lions (32.1 ppg) and Bills (30.5 ppg) are the only teams in the NFL averaging more than 30 points per game. Josh Allen should have success against an aggressive Detroit defense that has played well despite numerous injuries. Jared Goff has a 111.9 passer rating at home. Dan Campbell absolutely will go for it in crunch time, but so will the Bills. They have an 86.8-percent conversion percentage on fourth down. Who makes the game-changing play?"
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Lions 31, Bills 28
Cluff: "We really wanted to pick the Bills in this game, but the Lions have won 11 games in a row and Buffalo is just 4-3 away from Highmark Stadium this season. Josh Allen will impress again, but the Lions will win in a thriller."
Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone: Bills 37, Lions 33
Bedinger: "Even coming off of a loss, I’m super high on the Bills right now. I think the Lions have played with some fire the last few weeks, gutting out some tight wins against divisional opponents. I think the Bills are going to come to Detroit and remind everyone that they are legit Super Bowl contenders by getting a win."