Josh Allen out here outscoring Hall of Fame running backs
Josh Allen has been called Allen the Stallion, an alien, and a unicorn. He's also been called overrated and a choke artist. Allen is anything but overrated or a choke artist, and those who say that are simply clueless. There aren't many quarterbacks that can truly lift their team on their back and make everyone around them better, but there shouldn't be any question that Allen is one of those guys. He's an out-of-this-world talent we as fans have the privilege of watching perform on gamedays.
Now let's talk numbers. According to a recent article from The Sporting News, Josh Allen has outscored multiple Hall of Fame and potential Hall of Fame running backs, including Buffalo's O.J. Simpson. The list is remarkable, featuring stars such as Herschel Walker, Terrell Davis, Paul Hornung, and Gale Sayers, along with active running backs like Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, and Christian McCaffrey, among others.
Allen scored three more rushing touchdowns in the Bills game against the Rams, bringing his career total to 62. He joined Cam Newton as one of only two quarterbacks with 60 or more rushing touchdowns and now sits just 13 away from matching Newton's record of 75. Allen is also the only quarterback with three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game and passed Steve Young for the most games with at least two rushing and passing touchdowns each. The records don't stop there either, with the Sunday performance, Allen established a new record of 23 games (passing Newton) with at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing.
Before Allen's career is said and done, he will no doubt add to the individual accolades, continue to rewrite the record books, and most likely become a Hall of Famer himself. Hopefully, one day he can add a Super Bowl winner to his resume. The records and firsts are amazing, but nothing will beat hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at One Bills Drive!