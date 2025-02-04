NFL commissioner’s latest officiating comments may infuriate Bills fans
Roger Goddell may find it funny to hear another rumor about how the NFL operates behind the scenes. But Buffalo Bills fans may not enjoy hearing his comments on one rumor about officiating.
The NFL's commissioner had media availability Monday as the media geared up for being on Radio Row ahead of Super LIX. A quasi "State of the League," Goddell talked about many buzz-worthy topics, including the possibility of adding an electronic system for first-down markers.
He also addressed the notion that NFL officials favor the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Goddell compared the situation to all the "NFL script" chatter out there.
But considering how Buffalo fell at the hands of Kansas City with various questionable calls in the AFC championship game, that has to be a thorn in the side of Bills Mafia.
It's one thing to try and squash rumors that may be out there. But why even entertain a topic like this? It just feels a little bit like adding insult to injury.
Yes, Goddell has to defend the league and his officiating crews when under fire. But if the Chiefs games are called so cleanly, why did Bills Coach Sean McDermott feel the need to share with his team before the game that they may not get favorable calls in the AFC championship?
And it's not like Buffalo was the only team that saw unfavorable calls go against them in matchups with the Chiefs. Look at some of the calls in the divisional round game against the Texans. Do we even have to discuss the call they benefitted from in the win over the Raiders in November?
Goddell may have just been doing his job in talking about the state of the league. But Bills Mafia has to be feeling like "enough already" when it comes to Kansas City and the officials.