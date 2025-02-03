4 reasonably-priced free agents for Bills to re-sign this offseason
The Buffalo Bills have their core players locked up for the 2025 season, but there are still moves to be made.
While quarterback Josh Allen, all five starting offensive lineman, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are all under contract, there are multiple rotational pieces and role players who are set to hit the free-agent market.
Out of Buffalo's pending unrestricted free agents, wide receiver Amari Cooper and starting cornerback Rasul Douglas, who are both over 30 years old, will likely command the highest average annual value. While the Bills should explore re-signing the two veterans, their potential price tags may rise too high.
Meanwhile, there are multiple veteran contributors who the Bills can bring back on relatively reasonable contracts. Here are four such players, who seemingly offer good value, along with stated cases for Buffalo to re-sign them.
FB Reggie Gilliam
The 27-year-old Gilliam played on a $1.7 million base salary in 2024 and likely commands similar money on a new contract. Although the fullback's role has been minimized by most present-day offenses, Joe Brady's run-heavy attack made good use of Gilliam last season.
In addition, the experienced run blocker is a core special teamer. He's played more than 83 percent of possible special teams over the past two seasons.
WR Mack Hollins
Coming off a one-year deal, Hollins proved to be the Bills' best value signing from last offseason. In addition to being a rock on special teams, the eccentric wide receiver established a productive rapport with Allen. He made five touchdown receptions during the regular season and 25 of his 31 catches resulted in first downs.
The former Super Bowl champion was a positive addition to the locker room by multiple accounts. While Hollins deserves a raise from the $2.6 million he played for in 2024, the Bills can likely afford a new number that makes sense for both sides.
RB Ty Johnson
After being released by the New York Jets, Johnson has made a name for himself with Buffalo. In his second season as a Bill, the reliable running back earned the title of "best third-down back in the NFL" according to Allen.
Playing in all 17 games, the versatile presence contributed as a rusher, receiver and pass blocker. Johnson averaged 5.2 yards per carry and made 18 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He also holds special teams value, including kick return ability.
DT Austin Johnson
The Bills added Johnson on a one-year contract that was first announced by fellow defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on X last March. The Penn State product proceeded to total 306 defensive snaps over 15 regular season appearances.
The 2016 second-round draft pick accounted for 19 tackles and made more interceptions than New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner. Set to turn 31 years old this May, Johnson won't likely fetch more than the $3.5 million deal he earned from Buffalo in 2024.
