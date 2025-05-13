Bills show no signs of slipping in SI's latest AFC East roster rankings
There hasn't been an NFL team that has dominated its division in greater fashion than the Buffalo Bills over the last five years.
Buffalo's ownership of the AFC East started in 2020, when they won the division for the first time since 1995. Since then, the Bills have gone 24-6 against AFC East opponents, en route to five straight division titles.
Buffalo is on the same path to capturing their sixth straight division title in 2025. Many in the media are calling for it to happen.
Sports Illustrated NFL writer Matt Verderame ranked the rosters in the AFC East on Tuesday, with the Bills unsurprisingly capturing first place. Verderame believes the Bills have the whole package on offense and defense.
"The Bills have been the standard of the division for the last five years, and there's no reason to think that won't be the case again next season."
"Going into the spring, Buffalo has the AFC East's best roster by a wide margin. The Bills are led by MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who comes into OTAs with a new six-year extension promising $250 million guaranteed. Buffalo also has one of the league's best offenses with a plethora of weapons including running backs James Cook and Ty Johnson, receivers Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman, and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. This is to say nothing about one of the NFL's top offensive lines."
"There are questions at safety and edge rusher, but the rest of the defense is excellent. Taron Johnson and Christian Benford form one of the league's better corner duos, while Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano are fantastic at the second level. If the edge rusher trio of Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Joey Bosa can feast, look out."
Buffalo's success goes beyond what the Bills have done in the division. It is about how much they are winning and how far they are going in the playoffs.
The Bills have had winning records in seven of the last eight years, with double-digit win seasons coming in six consecutive years. Since 2018, Buffalo has gone 7-7 in the postseason, including two trips to the AFC Championship Game.
There's no question about who the AFC East favorite is again. The biggest question is whether the Bills can finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl.
