Bills fortunately avoid NFL International inconvenience on 2025 schedule
It depends on one's perspective, but the Buffalo Bills seemingly received good news when the NFL announced its international games on Tuesday.
The Bills won't have to leave the continental United States at any point during the 2025 season. Buffalo was not chosen to participate in any of the seven international contests that will take place over the season's first 11 weeks.
While the Bills were not a pre-determined home team for any of the seven games, they are on the away slate of three "host" franchises. The AFC East rival New York Jets and Miami Dolphins along with the Pittsburgh Steelers were all tabbed as NFL International Game home teams months ago. The Jets earned a Week 6 date in London. The Dolphins were placed in Madrid for Week 11. The Steelers have been salted for a Dublin game in Week 4.
There had been social media speculation that the Bills would be tabbed to oppose the Steelers in Dublin, but the Minnesota Vikings will, instead, do the honors on September 28. Meanwhile, the Jets, who return to London for the second year in a row, will face the Denver Broncos on October 13. The Dolphins have a date with the Washington Commanders on November 16.
Although it's a fun concept to showcase the NFL in a foreign country, many coaches and players tend to frown upon the International Series for multiple reasons, including the extensive travel it entails. Setting up shop overseas interrupts teams' weekly routine and can also negatively affect individuals' body clocks. Not to mention, the playing surfaces are usually less than ideal. It may not have been a coincidence that Bills' All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano suffered a devastating leg injury in 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Then, there's the fact that the Bills haven't had a great track record playing abroad, even in nearby Toronto. Buffalo lost its two London meetings (2015, 2023) with Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, there's also the nightmare that was the Toronto series. Thankfully, the massive failure was halted prematurely in 2014, but the Bills lost five of six games played in the Rogers Centre.
The league has yet to reveal any of the Bills' matchup dates, but four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is slated as a featured guest for NFL Network's Schedule Release '25 on Wednesday night. Earlier that day, quarterback Josh Allen will appear on NBC's Today Show.
