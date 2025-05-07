Jaguars make former Bills' postseason hero available for potential return
It's been an offseason of player reunions for the Buffalo Bills, so why not one more?
The Bills signed former draft picks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson to free-agent contracts after both cornerbacks spent the 2024 season elsewhere.
On Wednesday morning, the potential emerged for a reunion on the other side of the ball as the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing wide receiver Gabe Davis, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Davis, the Bills' fourth-round draft pick in 2020, signed a lucrative three-year contract reportedly worth $39 million total in 2024. He made only 10 appearances for the Jaguars before ending the season on Injured Reserve.
Although Davis flamed out in Jacksonville to the tune of 239 yards and 20 catches on 42 targets, the 6-foot-2 receiver is only 26 years old and showed an ability to stretch the field during his time with the Bills.
Although he wasn't necessarily elite at separating, Davis scored 6+ touchdowns all four seasons in Buffalo. He was also masterful on multiple occasions in the postseason.
In a 2020 wildcard win over the Indianapolis Colts, the franchise's first playoff victory since 1995, Davis made two incredible toe-drag catches to extend a crucial Bills' scoring drive. He famously had 201 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 "13 seconds" game. The following year, he put up 113 yards in a wildcard win over the Miami Dolphins.
With the Bills' WR5 spot up for grabs this offseason, why not bring Davis back into the fold?
For perspective, he has more career playoff touchdowns (6) than recent addition Elijah Moore had total touchdowns (3) in 34 games with the Cleveland Browns.
