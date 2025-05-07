Bills Central

Jaguars make former Bills' postseason hero available for potential return

The Buffalo Bills should add their 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the 2025 WRs competition

Ralph Ventre

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) catches the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) catches the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's been an offseason of player reunions for the Buffalo Bills, so why not one more?

The Bills signed former draft picks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson to free-agent contracts after both cornerbacks spent the 2024 season elsewhere.

On Wednesday morning, the potential emerged for a reunion on the other side of the ball as the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing wide receiver Gabe Davis, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Davis, the Bills' fourth-round draft pick in 2020, signed a lucrative three-year contract reportedly worth $39 million total in 2024. He made only 10 appearances for the Jaguars before ending the season on Injured Reserve.

Although Davis flamed out in Jacksonville to the tune of 239 yards and 20 catches on 42 targets, the 6-foot-2 receiver is only 26 years old and showed an ability to stretch the field during his time with the Bills.

Although he wasn't necessarily elite at separating, Davis scored 6+ touchdowns all four seasons in Buffalo. He was also masterful on multiple occasions in the postseason.

Gabe Davis T
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) scores a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In a 2020 wildcard win over the Indianapolis Colts, the franchise's first playoff victory since 1995, Davis made two incredible toe-drag catches to extend a crucial Bills' scoring drive. He famously had 201 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 "13 seconds" game. The following year, he put up 113 yards in a wildcard win over the Miami Dolphins.

RELATED: 'Shrewd' Bills' free-agent signing means WR competition 'should be fierce

With the Bills' WR5 spot up for grabs this offseason, why not bring Davis back into the fold?

For perspective, he has more career playoff touchdowns (6) than recent addition Elijah Moore had total touchdowns (3) in 34 games with the Cleveland Browns.

Gabe Davis keeps his feet in bounds
Bills receiver Gabe Davis keeps his feet in bounds for a touchdown against Miami's Eric Rowe. This turned out to be the game winning touchdown as the Bills beat Miami 34-31 in the wildcard playoff game. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

