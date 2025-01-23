'Satisfied' Amari Cooper starkly different than ex-Bills' WR1 Stefon Diggs
It hasn't taken long for Amari Cooper to buy into what the Buffalo Bills' offense is selling.
The "everybody eats" mantra that prioritizes winning over individual statistics has served Buffalo well thus far, resulting in 13 regular season victories and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. While Cooper had no catches and was targeted only once in the Bills' divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens, the 10th-year wide receiver never stopped smiling while addressing reporters in a mid-week media scrum.
"I'm very satisfied. I've never been this far in the playoffs," said Cooper. "Obviously, every receiver wants to have 10, 20 catches a game, but that's not always how the cook crumbles. It's not always the most beneficial thing for the team, force feeding one guy the ball just for the sake of that. Winning is obviously way more important."
When hearing Cooper mention the idea of "force feeding one guy the ball," one can't help but think about Stefon Diggs, who seemingly became somewhat of a malcontent despite averaging 161 receiving targets per year during his Bills' tenure.
Meanwhile, Cooper, who joined the Bills via trade in October, has taken a backseat at times, but has shown no frustration.
"There's many ways to win. We're getting the job done, so absolutely no complaints from me," said Cooper, who exceeded the 10,000-yard career receiving mark in Week 17.
RELATED: Catchless Amari Cooper 'doing a great job' for Bills' offense
The 30-year-old Cooper has accounted for quite a remarkable career since being drafted at No. 4 overall in 2015. He posted seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons over his first nine years as a pro. Although he has yet to play in a Super Bowl, Cooper helped Alabama to a national championship in 2013 and that experience led the five-time Pro Bowl selection to a cold realization.
"First of all, the team doesn't really need you. You have so many players that are doing their job that they can get the job done without you. That's kind of where the ego dies and the pride is put aside for the sake of the team. Like the old saying there's no I in team. There truly isn't. When everybody is doing their job, that's how you win a championship," said Cooper.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —