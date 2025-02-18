Buffalo Bills should look to land $140 million WR in shocking divisional move
The Buffalo Bills have some question marks in their wide receivers room in 2025. While Khalil Shakir has shown himself to be a capable slot receiver, rookie Keon Coleman is still an unknown and Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents.
Help, however, could be on the way from an unlikely place in the form of 3x All-Pro Davante Adams, currently with divisional rival New York Jets.
While Adams still has two years left on the deal the Jets inherited when they traded for him with the Las Vegas Raiders in October — it's widely believed that the Jets will release Adams before the March 12th beginning of free agency rather than pay the $35.64 million they'll owe for 2025. And for 2026. They could offer to renegotiate but with Aaron Rodgers now gone it's highly unlikely that's something Adams wants.
Of course, Buffalo was rumored to be in the Adams trade sweepstakes last year — a move that was apparently close enough to happening that it was incorrectly reported by Ryan Evans at ESPN —before Aaron Rodgers and the Jets lured him to New York.
Considering the Bills moved on getting Amari Cooper from the Browns the same day the Jets announced they had traded for Adams, it's quite likely that the Bills believe Adams could be a difference maker in their quest for the Super Bowl.
