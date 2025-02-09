Crowned NFL MVP, Buffalo Bills Josh Allen to be celebrated with $2 million Super Bowl ad
The Buffalo Bills three point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game pushed Josh Allen out of playing in the Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean his success won't be on full display for those watching the game.
Allen's alma mater, the University of Wyoming, has paid $2 million for a 30-second video ad that highlights Allen’s rise from an unrecruited junior-college quarterback to this year’s NFL MVP. The ad which will air in Wyoming and select markets across the country, was produced in-house by UW's marketing department.
“In many respects, Josh’s story is the quintessential UW story,” said Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, in a release “As was the case with Josh — a raw talent whose only Division 1 offer was to play for the Cowboys — the University of Wyoming gives students from all backgrounds an opportunity to learn, grow and prove themselves.
Allen was indeed a star for the Cowboys. After going unrecruited out of high school, Allen headed to Reedley College, a junior college, for two seasons before landing at Wyoming and leading them to two consecutive bowl games in 2016-2017.
All of this success led to Allen being chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the 7th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
So while Allen will have to wait until next season to get another crack at playing in the Super Bowl, his talent and accomplishments will be making an appearance, courtesy of the University of Wyoming.