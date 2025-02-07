Josh Allen's MVP win elicits quick response from Bills NFL Hall-of-Famer
In one of the closest MVP races ever, Buffalo QB Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia got something to celebrate as Allen took home the coveted award, edging out Baltimore quarterback, Lamar Jackson, by four votes. Allen became the 3rd Bills player to ever win the award and just the first quarterback.
A Bills Mafia favorite with a great underdog story, congratulatory messages poured in for Allen from the Bills organization, teammates, and fans around the country -- including one from a man who understands what it feels like to be called the Most Valuable Player of the entire NFL. Bills' legend and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, Thurman Thomas.
Allen's win comes 34 years after Thomas took home the trophy in 1991. In that remarkable season, Thomas clearly earned the MVP, going for over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a dangerous threat both running and catching the football.
Allen is midway through an outstanding career and while the Bills have yet to advance to the Super Bowl many have wondered why Allen hasn't been considered for this award in the past, a sentiment expressed recently by Thomas himself.
While the talk of Allen as an MVP can be laid to rest with his win last night, Allen is most certainly not satisfied. After being bounced in the AFC championship game again this year, it's safe to say the only award that Allen and his teammates desperately want to win is the one the eluded Thomas and his Bills: the Lombardi Trophy that goes to the Super Bowl champions.