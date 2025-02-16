Brandon Beane's decision on Von Miller likely dictates Bills' offseason moves
Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills have some decisions to make this offseason, and those results will likely significantly impact the 2025 roster.
On the contrary, the Bills could decide to run it back with the same roster, with just a few minor changes. According to Spotrac, the Bills are more than $12 million over the limit (assuming a projected $275 million cap).
Beane can shave a lot off that number, and it's likely edge rusher, Von Miller will have a lot to do with that. The question is, how will Beane and Miller go about creating this space? There are a few options that include releasing Miller, trading him, or renegotiating his contract similar to what they did before last season.
We will skip the unlikely trade option and go straight to renegotiation option. Miller has already expressed interest in returning to the Bills next season, if the team wants him back, and Brandon Beane liked what he saw from Miller down the stretch, saying “I thought this year you started to see Von return to form, made some plays, made some sacks, look more like himself."
“However long my key card works in this building, I’m gonna keep coming up in here and I’m going to keep coming in and trying to make [a Super Bowl] happen. I want to be here. I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure," said Miller on locker cleanout day.
If the Bills decide to release Miller, they can do it before June 1 and create a cap savings of nearly $8.4 million, and take on a dead cap of $15.4 million. They can choose to spread that dead money over the next two seasons if they release him after June 1. Doing so would net an immediate cap savings of approximately $17.4 million. If somehow they did successfully trade him, the numbers would all be the same.
Another option is Miller agreeing to renegotiate his contract, which he did in 2024 as the new deal included incentives. Beane and Miller could go this route again and still save the Bills the same $8.4 million, or possibly more, without taking on any dead money. This option is beneficial for both teams. The Bills could keep Miller for 2025 as a situational pass-rusher in what could be the final year of his storied career.
