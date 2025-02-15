Bills' biggest offseason need becomes glaring
With free agency nearing its start, the Buffalo Bills will key in on a few positions of need as they attempt to build a Super Bowl roster.
The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia joined other writers in an article released Friday covering each NFL team’s most prominent position of need. Buscaglia mentioned the Bills had two positions of focus — pass rushers and wide receivers. He labeled pass rusher as being slightly more important since Josh Allen proved capable of raising the level of play from the receiving corps.
“The Bills rely heavily on their front four to provide pressure without a blitz, and outside of Greg Rousseau, they came up woefully short throughout the season and playoffs. Making it an even bigger need, Rousseau, 24, will be a free agent in 2026. Whether through trade, free agency or the draft, the Bills must add something significant by any means necessary," said Buscaglia.
Buffalo’s defense was average in terms of getting to the quarterback this past season, ranking 18th in the league in sacks with 39. Rousseau was the team leader with eight sacks, and only three players had five or more sacks.
This offseason, Dawuane Smoot is set to hit free agency, creating at least one potential opening at edge rusher. The concern comes with both Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa becoming free agents during the 2026 offseason. That would leave the team with an aging Von Miller although his Bills' future is uncertain.
The Bills will have to act this offseason by locking up Rousseau, Epenesa, or both to long-term agreements to solidify their edges for the next five years. Even signing just one of them would give them some comfort for the future.
If Buffalo doesn’t want to sign either guy beyond 2025, the team would have the option of adding through free agency or drafting a pass rusher this year. Regardless, depth becomes critical for the defensive line, so selecting a rookie in the draft is a way to cheaply replace Miller.
The Bills have work to do at wide receiver, but the team could opt to use a Round 1 selection on Georgia’s Mykel Williams or Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart. The top DE free-agent options appear to be Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick.
Buffalo’s best, but most challenging, potential move would be acquiring Cleveland Browns' future hall of famer, Myles Garrett, who has been the subject of trade talk. Garrett would instantly solve any problems the Bills have on the edge,
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —