Which Bills players could become Olympic athletes?

NFL players are now allowed to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics

Colin Richey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL announced on Tuesday that players will be allowed to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics, with the debut of flag football to the summer games.

Per Ian Rapoport, the vote from NFL owners was unanimous, 32-0, in the decision to approve NFL players to participate. So, now, where do the Buffalo Bills fit into the equation?

In a press release from the NFL, the league states that the competition "will consist of six men's teams and six women's teams composed of 10 players per team, with the game itself a five-on-five format." Furthermore, each participating country will be allowed to select only one player per NFL roster.

With that in mind, which Bills players have the best shot at becoming Olympic athletes?

Maxwell Hairston

Arguably the most likely candidate is Buffalo's rookie corner. Hairston already has prominence as a first round pick, but also possesses blazing speed. His 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine was the fastest time in Indianapolis in 2025. Lance Zierlein's draft analysis outlined concerns about open-field tackling and holding up within the physicality of the NFL, which wouldn't play a factor in the non-contact game of flag football. Assuming he can win a starting spot in training camp, he has three seasons to establish himself as a reliable option on the boundary before the summer of 2028.

Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III at Kroger Field Saturday on Oct. 14, 2023. The interception helped the Wildcats with a touchdown drive. / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Cook

Time will tell if Cook is still a Buffalo Bill by the time the summer of 2028 rolls around. Still, the running back's speed, elusiveness, and pass catching ability make him a good candidate for a flag football team. However, he will be entering his age 29 season by then, making it likely that younger backs get the nod instead.

James Cook
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) during the fourth quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Greg Rousseau

The 6-foot-7 edge rusher also played safety and wide receiver in high school, giving ESPN the freedom to label his position as "athlete" on his football recruiting page. Groot's Relative Athletic Score included an "elite" speed grade, with his 4.68 40-yard dash and 1.57 10-yard split. A freak athlete, Rousseau would be in the mix if Team USA was looking for a bigger athlete that offered versatility.

Greg Rousseau
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Christian Benford

Benford doesn't have high-end speed like Hairston, but has a good frame at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. He is athletic enough to play corner or safety in a five-on-five setting, and would have the opportunity to show off his football IQ and ball skills. He'd be entering his age 28 season, meaning he'd still be in the middle of his prime if he were to be selected.

Christian Benford
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs back an interception against New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the second half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Khalil Shakir

One of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, it's unlikely Shakir gains enough prominence to be selected over superstars like Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase. Still, the slot receiver would be an excellent addition to the flag football team, given his secure hands, ability to create separation and read blocks well, and create yards after the catch by dodging tacklers (see above photo).

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) puts his hand down and regains his balance to break this tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39). Shakir finished the play for a 17 yard touchdown reception. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

