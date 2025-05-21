Which Bills players could become Olympic athletes?
The NFL announced on Tuesday that players will be allowed to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics, with the debut of flag football to the summer games.
Per Ian Rapoport, the vote from NFL owners was unanimous, 32-0, in the decision to approve NFL players to participate. So, now, where do the Buffalo Bills fit into the equation?
In a press release from the NFL, the league states that the competition "will consist of six men's teams and six women's teams composed of 10 players per team, with the game itself a five-on-five format." Furthermore, each participating country will be allowed to select only one player per NFL roster.
With that in mind, which Bills players have the best shot at becoming Olympic athletes?
Maxwell Hairston
Arguably the most likely candidate is Buffalo's rookie corner. Hairston already has prominence as a first round pick, but also possesses blazing speed. His 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine was the fastest time in Indianapolis in 2025. Lance Zierlein's draft analysis outlined concerns about open-field tackling and holding up within the physicality of the NFL, which wouldn't play a factor in the non-contact game of flag football. Assuming he can win a starting spot in training camp, he has three seasons to establish himself as a reliable option on the boundary before the summer of 2028.
James Cook
Time will tell if Cook is still a Buffalo Bill by the time the summer of 2028 rolls around. Still, the running back's speed, elusiveness, and pass catching ability make him a good candidate for a flag football team. However, he will be entering his age 29 season by then, making it likely that younger backs get the nod instead.
Greg Rousseau
The 6-foot-7 edge rusher also played safety and wide receiver in high school, giving ESPN the freedom to label his position as "athlete" on his football recruiting page. Groot's Relative Athletic Score included an "elite" speed grade, with his 4.68 40-yard dash and 1.57 10-yard split. A freak athlete, Rousseau would be in the mix if Team USA was looking for a bigger athlete that offered versatility.
Christian Benford
Benford doesn't have high-end speed like Hairston, but has a good frame at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. He is athletic enough to play corner or safety in a five-on-five setting, and would have the opportunity to show off his football IQ and ball skills. He'd be entering his age 28 season, meaning he'd still be in the middle of his prime if he were to be selected.
Khalil Shakir
One of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, it's unlikely Shakir gains enough prominence to be selected over superstars like Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase. Still, the slot receiver would be an excellent addition to the flag football team, given his secure hands, ability to create separation and read blocks well, and create yards after the catch by dodging tacklers (see above photo).
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —