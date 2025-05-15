Josh Allen pass catcher being overlooked due to Bills' stats
"Everybody eats" has been the foundation of the Buffalo Bills' passing game, which showed great success throughout the 2024 season. That game plan might be covering up great talent that the NFL has not fully showcased.
Last year, the Bills had no one over 1,000 receiving yards, and only two players had at least 500 yards. Buffalo had 13 players catch touchdowns, including their MVP quarterback, Josh Allen.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir led the team in receiving yards. Some believe Shakir is being overlooked and is a player to watch out for in 2025.
PFF writer Jonathon Macri listed one player from all 32 NFL teams he believes is the most underrated player on the roster. For Buffalo, he picked Shakir as he has seen as one of the most efficient receivers in the league.
"Shakir has been a stable contributor for the Bills’ receiving corps over the past two seasons, and he stepped up significantly in 2024 in Stefon Diggs‘ absence, leading the team in targets (115), receiving yards (995), PFF receiving grade (80.1) and yards per route run (2.20). Shakir placed in the top 25 for the position in all of those categories."
"He has also been one of the most effective receivers with the ball in his hands, averaging 7.7 yards after the catch per reception since 2023, which is tied for the sixth-best mark among wide receivers."
Shakir had career-highs in receptions (76), yards (821), and touchdowns (four) last year in Buffalo. The former fifth-round pick was rewarded with a four-year contract extension this offseason as he has improved each season with the Bills.
Shakir should be the number one receiver during the 2025 season, with Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer next in line at receiver. Allen hasn't picked favorites since the departure of Stefon Diggs, so everyone should have an opportunity.
Last season, Shakir led the team in targets with 100, so Allen will still find a way to look his way, as this is a quarterback-wide receiver duo that not many people talk about as solid.
