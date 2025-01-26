NFL, and Kevin Hart, teach the Bills how to tackle Patrick Mahomes without being penalized
It's no secret that the world thinks Patrick Mahomes gets all the calls. ALL the calls, even the ones that shouldn't be calls. Look no further than last weeks divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans.
Mahomes himself feels these accusations are completely unwarranted and, in fact, according to the Washington Post, the statistics back him up. Surprisingly, Mahomes is BEHIND Josh Allen and Bills in receiving roughing the passer calls over the last two seasons.
But that didn't stop actor and comedian Kevin Hart and friends from making this hilarious video on the right way to tackle Mahomes in order not to be penalized.
Despite Hart's laugh-out-loud take on tackling Mahomes, the Chiefs don't appear to be in any favorable position with the refs on Sunday. Referee Clete Blakeman and his crew call the most penalties per game in the NFL, yes -- but Mahomes record with Blakeman leading the flag-pulling way is just 6-5.
Combine The Clete Effect with Josh Allen drawing more roughing the passer penalties than Mahomes, and, contrary to popular opinion, the flags just may fly the Bills way today.
