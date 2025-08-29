Patriots' legend Tom Brady trolls Bills' new uniforms in viral video
Leave it to Tom Brady to troll Bills Mafia ... even when giving their team a compliment.
The legendary New England Patriots' quarterback, whose FOX broadcasting career recently got a boost from the Buffalo Bills, recorded a video in response to the release of new Nike Rivalries uniforms unveiled this week. The Bills' "frosty" look will be worn Oct. 5, when they play Brady's old team at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls with the Pats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, begins the video by receiving a package.
"What is this?" Brady asks as he unfolds a No. 17 Josh Allen jersey. "Look, I love Orchard Park. I had some of my best games there. But this is ridiculous."
After further review, however, Brady takes a liking to the jersey. Especially the Bills' new chrome logo on the sleeve that he calls "kind of intimidating."
"I don't think Bills fans love me very much," Brady continues, "but I will say this is a top-tier jersey."
At this point in the video, Brady is asked to autograph the jersey. Which he does, after pausing to "look something up real quick."
He then signs his name, accented by his career record against Buffalo: "33-3 vs. the Bills."
Jokes Brady in the end: "Looks pretty good."
