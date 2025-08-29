Bills Central

Patriots' legend Tom Brady trolls Bills' new uniforms in viral video

In a new video gone viral, Tom Brady compliments Buffalo's new "Rivalries" uniforms before reminding Bills Mafia that he owned them during his career.

Richie Whitt

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps into a throw against the Bills.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps into a throw against the Bills. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK
Leave it to Tom Brady to troll Bills Mafia ... even when giving their team a compliment.

The legendary New England Patriots' quarterback, whose FOX broadcasting career recently got a boost from the Buffalo Bills, recorded a video in response to the release of new Nike Rivalries uniforms unveiled this week. The Bills' "frosty" look will be worn Oct. 5, when they play Brady's old team at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls with the Pats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, begins the video by receiving a package.

"What is this?" Brady asks as he unfolds a No. 17 Josh Allen jersey. "Look, I love Orchard Park. I had some of my best games there. But this is ridiculous."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game in 2018
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game in 2018 / David Butler II-Imagn Images

After further review, however, Brady takes a liking to the jersey. Especially the Bills' new chrome logo on the sleeve that he calls "kind of intimidating."

"I don't think Bills fans love me very much," Brady continues, "but I will say this is a top-tier jersey."

At this point in the video, Brady is asked to autograph the jersey. Which he does, after pausing to "look something up real quick."

He then signs his name, accented by his career record against Buffalo: "33-3 vs. the Bills."

Jokes Brady in the end: "Looks pretty good."

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks with Tom Brady during the game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2024
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks with Tom Brady during the game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

