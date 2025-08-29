Bills Central

With rare assist from Bills, former rival Tom Brady gets broadcasting 'win'

In a move initially pushed by the Buffalo Bills, FOX analyst Tom Brady will get more access to teams this season.

Call it a rare victory for Tom Brady and the Buffalo Bills.

During his rookie season as a TV analyst on FOX, the NFL placed restrictions on Brady's access to teams. Since he is co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Hall-of-Fame quarterback was prohibited from attending practices, entering facilities and even participating in pre-game production meetings with coaches and players from the teams involved in the game he was broadcasting each week.

In a new story in The Athletic, the "Brady Boundaries" have been lifted. Which apparently is fine with the Bills, who - according to Pro Football Talk - were willing to relax the restrictions for Brady before last season's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. At the time the NFL declined Buffalo's offer and kept them in place. But this season he's been granted more freedom.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, an AFC West rival of Brady’s Raiders, had previously pushed for the NFL to restrict Brady’s access to the teams, fearing that it could give Brady too much information and potentially provide the rival Raiders a competitive advantage.

The restrictions were lifted before FOX's telecast of Super Bowl LIX last season, and the guidelines kept in place for the 2025 regular season.

Brady and play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt will begin their season Sept. 7 by calling the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game.

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

