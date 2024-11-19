What Bills QB Josh Allen said to Patrick Mahomes after Week 11 bout
Perhaps no rivalry in the contemporary NFL is more box office than that of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams proving the quality of their feud yet again in Week 11 as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led his team to victory with a heroic late touchdown run.
The Sunday clash, which served as Kansas City’s first loss of the 2024 season, was just the latest iteration of the recently revered rivalry. The Bills and Chiefs have faced off against each other on eight separate occasions since 2020, with the series currently being tied at 4-4. The matchups generally feature otherworldly quarterback play from Allen and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, with both field generals routinely bringing their A-games for the bouts that are never bereft of excitement.
Though Buffalo has the upper hand on Kansas City in the regular season (4-1), the Chiefs are a perfect 3-0 against the Bills in the playoffs, eliminating Buffalo from the postseason in three of the last four campaigns. Fans and pundits across the league know that this past weekend’s matchup was likely just a preview of an inevitable January rematch, with that hypothetical playoff game being the one that both teams truly want to come out on top of.
Allen and Mahomes are among those who believe that the Bills and Chiefs will meet again before the conclusion of the season in a do-or-die matchup. NFL Films caught the quarterbacks’ conversation following the conclusion of their Week 11 clash, with the two congratulating each other on a great game before agreeing they’ll see each other again before long.
“We’ll see you guys soon,” Allen said. “We’ll do it again, baby.”
Allen is demonstrably capable of beating Mahomes and the Chiefs, as he’s the only quarterback in the NFL to beat the two-time NFL MVP on four separate occasions. He’s yet to usurp Kansas City in the postseason, however, a blemish on his résumé he’ll look to erase if (and when) the two teams face off again later this season.
