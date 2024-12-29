Bills can secure 2 seed by following former Jets head coach's mantra
In the words of former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, "you play to win the game."
Even with the AFC's No. 1 seed no longer attainable, the Buffalo Bills should be playing to win when they host the New York Jets on December 29. Besides an obligation as professionals, Buffalo has two reasons to go hard in Week 17.
First, the Bills (12-3) will clinch the No. 2 seed with one more victory, and it's more important than some may initially perceive it to be. The 2 seed will give the recipient a second home game should it advance to the divisional round.
If the Bills locked up No. 2, then the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) would wind up at No. 3 and any potential divisional round matchup would take place in Orchard Park — a far more appealing proposal for Buffalo, which was pounded by Baltimore on the road earlier this season. The Ravens can only overtake Buffalo for the 2 seed if the Bills lose their last two games.
"The big picture is probably spelled out rather well for the guys. Our focus has to be on the minute to minute, the game to game focus more than anything. That's the Jets this weekend and us playing as good of football as we can play. That's really been the approach all season long, preparing like we need to," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday.
In addition to securing home-field advantage through the AFC Divisional Round, the Bills likely want to enter the playoffs operating at a high level. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady previously likened it to a college basketball conference champion playing its best ball heading into the Big Dance.
After an ugly 24-21 win over the hapless New England Patriots last week, the Bills could use a feel-good victory to round out their regular season home schedule at 8-0.
The wildcard round opponent is also something to consider when playing for seeding. As the No. 2 seed, the Bills would likely avoid a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, who appeared headed for the No. 6 spot. With the Denver Broncos as the likeliest No. 7 seed, Buffalo would host rookie quarterback Bo Nix as opposed to Justin Hebert and Coach of the Year candidate Jim Harbaugh.
Going against the team that Edwards used to lead, the Bills must "play to win the game" on Sunday. It's important on multiple fronts.
