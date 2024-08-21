Josh Allen, Joe Brady suggest Bills' Practice Squad tight end may make roster
Zach Davidson is making the decision a difficult for Buffalo Bills' brass, but a recent happening arguably makes the roster underdog more of a necessity than a luxury.
Bills third-string tight end Quintin Morris injured his shoulder during the August 17 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Morris on a week-to-week timeline, Davidson will likely get first-team reps in the August 24 preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and has the potential to convince Buffalo to roster him heading into Week 1.
"I remember evaluating Zach coming out [of college]. He was a small-school guy that also was a punter. Just to see a guy that feels comfortable playing the tight end position now," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
After a productive career at NCAA Division II member Central Missouri, Davidson went to the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 168 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed with the Bills in 2022. After spending his first season in Buffalo on the Practice Squad, Davidson was in Injured Reserve for the 2023 campaign.
The 26-year-old Davidson's development has demanded Brady's attention.
"Understanding his growth in the run game, being able to understand angles and hand placement. You know what he can do in the pass game. You can see the growth in his understanding of how to play the position and not just be an athletic tight end," said Brady.
Davidson caught his lone receiving target against Pittsburgh, gaining 27 yards and setting the Bills up with a first down inside the red zone. He logged 25 offensive snaps, including multiple reps in 12 personnel.
"He finds himself in the right positions because he does things the right way. He's blocking for other guys. He's running routes to get other guys open. When he's asked to make plays for us, he's making the plays," said starting quarterback Josh Allen. "I know that, at the end of the day, this is a business. He's fighting hard right now. I love watching him play, love watching him practice."
